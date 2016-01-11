Sports

Shanley powers past Wolves in football playoffs

Posted 11/01/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Shanley proved why they are the No. 1 seed in Class AA West Region football on Saturday as the Deacons crushed the Wolves, 31-0, in quarterfinal playoff action.

With the loss, the Wolves football season came to an end with a 5-5 record.

“We struggled to gain any momentum during the game,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach. “Shanley had some early success in the first quarter and we were unable to turn the momentum in our favor. It seems like we just couldn’t catch a break in the last few weeks of the season.”

