Spikers head to District Tourney as No. 1 seed

Posted 11/01/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Watford City’s varsity volleyball team ended its regular season action in a strong fashion last Thursday as the Wolves rolled over the Heart River Cougars, 3-1.

The Wolves dominated the Cougars in the first game taking a 25-13 win, before falling to Heart River, 25-23, in the second game.

While the Wolves have wrapped up their regular season play, they now have their sights set on a much bigger target - the State Class B Volleyball Tournament.

And Watford City’s march to that tournament begins this week at the District 15 Tournament, which is now underway in Parshall. As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Watford City received a first round bye and will take on the winner of the Alexander vs. Williston Trinity Christian game at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

