Wolves take on Fargo Shanley in Class AA playoffs

Posted 10/25/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman
Farmer Editor

Watford City’s varsity football team saw its regular season play come to an end on Wednesday, Oct. 19, as the Wolves fell to Beulah, 35-8.
With the loss, Watford City ends its regular season action with a 5-4 record. But with a fourth place finish in Class AA West Region play, the Wolves will be advancing to the Class AA playoffs with Watford City taking on Fargo Shanley, the No. 1 seed from the East Region, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Sid Cichy Stadium in Fargo.
“Fargo Shanley is a very solid football team,” states Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach. “They use a lot of offensive formations and like to run the ball.”

