Girls take 6th, boys 8th at State Cross Country

Posted 10/25/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Greg Brown, Wolves’ head cross country coach, was hoping for good things to happen at last Saturday’s State Cross Country Meet in Jamestown. But after losing some runners late in the season due to injuries, he knew that if the teams were going to do well, his runners were going to have to run some of the best races of their careers.

And when their time came to answer Brown’s call on Saturday, his runners delivered in a big way with the girls taking sixth place and the boys team coming in with an eighth place finish at State.

“Wow, a great weekend for the Wolves at the State Cross Country Meet,” stated Brown. “We ran very well at Jamestown with most of our runners setting personal bests over the weekend. The athletes looked very impressive and they all left everything on the course.”

