Cross country teams headed to State

Posted 10/18/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



After watching his girls cross country team take third at the region meet on Oct. 8 and the boys team come in fifth, Greg Brown, Watford City’s cross country head coach, is ready to see how his athletes will perform at this year’s State Cross Country Meet. This year’s meet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jamestown’s Parkhurst Recreation Area with the Class B boys running at 11 a.m. and the girls competition beginning at 11:45 a.m.

“The athletes have been working hard, and we are looking for exciting things to happen when we hit the flat course in Jamestown,” states Brown. “I feel the girls team has a great chance of reaching the top five at State.”

