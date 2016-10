Sports

Spikers roll over Williston High

Posted 10/18/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City’s varsity volleyball team kept its winning streak alive this past week as the Wolves swept Class A Williston in three quick games before knocking off Class B rival, Powers Lake, 3-1.

This week, the Wolves will host Beulah at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday before taking on Dickinson High in Watford City’s final home game of the season on Monday, Oct. 24.

