Sports

Wolves struggle to find offense against Titans

Posted 10/18/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



While Watford City’s varsity football team was able to play Dickinson Trinity to a 6-6 tie at the end of the first quarter, the Wolves were no match for the Titans’ speed and size in the remainder of the game.

“We struggled with Trinity’s speed and had difficulty tackling in the open field. Their running back and quarterback both have good speed and quickness,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach on their 41-12 loss to Dickinson Trinity on Oct. 13. “They were able to spin out of tackles and get extra yardage in their offense that spreads the defense and really puts pressure on your defenders.”

Dickinson Trinity got on the scoreboard earlier in the first quarter when Kaden Kuntz scampered 78 yards after the Wolves had the Titans pinned deep on their end of the field in a third and long situation.

