Sports

Girls take third, boys fifth at region cross country meet

Posted 10/11/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City’s cross country teams had a very good showing at the Region Cross Country Meet in Beulah on Saturday with the girls taking third place, while the boys team finished in fifth place.

“The teams ran extremely well in Beulah on Saturday,” stated Greg Brown, Wolves’ head coach. “Looking back at the times our athletes ran the first time we ran in Beulah three weeks ago to what they ran in Beulah for Region, we had athletes improve greatly.”

According to Brown, Watford City runners showed anywhere from a 20 to 30-second improvement all the way up to a three-minute improvement in times from their last meet in Beulah.

