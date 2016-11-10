Sports

Wolves devour Braves, 47-12, for a big West Region win

Posted 10/11/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City picked up a big win in West Region AA football action on Friday night as the Wolves rolled over Turtle Mountain, 47-12, in a much needed victory to possibly secure a spot in the upcoming playoffs.

Behind four first quarter touchdowns en route to the easy win, the Wolves improved their season record to 5-2.

“We kicked off to open the game but Cooper Knutson recovered the short, high kickoff to give us the ball right away,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach. “Kason Hartel scored on the next play, our first offensive play of the game.”

Kason Hartel, who provided Watford City’s ground attack as he rolled up 182 yards on 17 carries, would score two touchdowns in the first quarter for the Wolves on carries of 32 yards and one yard.

