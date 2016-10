Sports

Spikers take consolation title at DLB Tournament

Posted 10/05/16 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



The Watford City Wolves swept Alexander in three games in a district match-up last Thursday before taking the consolation championship in the Des Lacs-Burlington Tournament on Saturday.

This week, the Wolves will be on the road as they travel to Trenton on Thursday before hosting Williston High, a Class A team, on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer