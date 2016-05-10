Sports

Cross country teams head to regional meet

Posted 10/05/16 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City’s cross country season is rapidly coming to a close with the Wolves heading to the regional meet in Beulah this Saturday and then to the State Cross Country Meet in Jamestown on Oct. 22.

This past Saturday, the Wolves competed in the Minot High Invitational, which Greg Brown, Wolves’ head coach, says was a good meet.

“Our athletes ran real well and worked hard at Minot,” stated Brown. “Their course is always fun to run because they all talk about the “hill” when they finish, and still talk about the hill many years later when you tell a former runner that you ran in Minot.”

