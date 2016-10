Sports

Saints roll over Wolves, 42-0, in West Region play

Posted 10/05/16 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



The Watford City Wolves, who are ranked No. 5 in the Class AA Region Power Poll, were no match Friday night for Bismarck St. Mary’s, the No. 1-ranked Class AA team in the state, as the Saints crushed the Wolves, 42-0.

The Saints completely dominated the game as St. Mary’s had 297 total yards of offense, while holding the Wolves to just 47 yards.

