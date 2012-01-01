Sports

Part of the pack

Posted 9/27/16 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



One day in 2012, Michael Garcia sat back and watched as his 10-year-old daughter, Alician, play tackle football with the neighbor kids in the front yard. She was hitting hard and was not afraid to be in the game.

“After that game, my dad said we needed to talk to the football coaches,” says Alician. “He took me to the parks and rec building and got me signed up. I’ve been playing ever since.”

Now, in the eighth grade, Garcia has become an integral part of the Watford City Wolves seventh and eighth grade football team.

“We’ve always had a strong tradition of girls playing football for the Watford Wolves in middle school,” says Coach Krogen. “But Alician is the most physical, the strongest girl that we’ve ever had play for us.”

