Sports

Ogle sisters power girls cross country

Posted 9/27/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



With Watford City’s regular cross country season rapidly drawing to a close, Greg Brown, Wolves’ head coach, couldn’t be happier with the way the season is progressing.

With his girls team taking second at Beulah on Saturday, and the boys team coming in fourth, he is looking forward to the final two meets before Region.

“There is not much cross country left this season,” stated Brown. “We will be going to Minot on Saturday to run in a predominately Class A meet, and then back to Beulah for the region meet on Oct. 8, with the state meet to follow two weeks later in Jamestown on Oct. 22.”

And Brown has every reason to be optimistic as to the Wolves’ chances at Region and State. Especially after Kayla and Hayley Ogle finished in first and second places, respectively, at Beulah, and Braedon Gumke finished in seventh place for the boys team.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer