Sports

Spikers edge Ray Jays, 3-1

Posted 9/27/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Brad Foss, Wolves’ volleyball head coach, knows that the Ray Jays have stood in Watford City’s path to the State Class B Volleyball Tournament in the past. Last year, the Jays upset the Wolves in the region championship game, and with Ray again one of this season’s favored teams, he was looking forward to last week’s match-up.

And what a match it was as the Wolves emerged with a 3-1 win over the Jays on Sept. 19.

While the Jays would take the first game by an easy, 25-12, score, each of the next three games would only see a two-point winning margin. The Wolves took the second game, 27-25, and then won the final two games with scores of 26-24.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer