Sports

Wolves upend Valley City for big West Region win

Posted 9/27/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City pulled off the biggest win of its season so far on Friday evening as the Wolves knocked off Valley City, 14-10, under wet and windy conditions.

According to Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach, because of wet conditions on the Valley City High School field, the game was moved to the turf field at Valley City State University.

But even under inclement weather conditions, and taking on the Hi-Liners in their Homecoming game, the Wolves were able to pull out a big win in West Region AA football action against Valley City. The Hi-Liners were 3-1 on the season before taking on Watford City.

