Sports

Volleyball team falls to New England, downs Parshall

Posted 9/20/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City’s varsity volleyball team split this past week as the Wolves lost to New England three games to two on Tuesday before bouncing back to sweep Parshall in three quick games.

This week, the Wolves will be competing in the Dickinson High Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer