Sports

Cross country teams have grueling week

Posted 9/20/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City’s cross country teams competed in three meets this past week. And in spite of the grueling schedule, Greg Brown, Wolves’ head coach, was pleased with how his athletes performed.

“We had three meets in eight days including two trips to Bismarck and a home meet during Homecoming Week,” stated Brown. “I thought our athletes performed very well.”

The Wolves competed in Mandan on Saturday, Sept. 10 where many of the Watford City runners turned in their best times of the season.

Kayla Ogle led the girls team with a sixth place finish with a time of 19:19 while Braedon Gumke paced the boys team with a 40th place finish in a time of 17:59.

