Sports

Wolves take second in own tournament

Posted 9/13/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City took second place as the Wolves fell to the Bismarck Century Junior Varsity in the Watford City Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Wolves swept their pool play by defeating Burke County, 25-10 and 25-9, Bowman County, 25-8 and 25-15, and Richardton-Taylor, 25-17 and 25-18.

“Overall, it was a good tournament for us,” stated Brad Foss, Wolves’ head coach. “We needed to step up our level and we succeeded in that. We played good defense and covered the floor very well.”

