Sports

Wolves edge Blue Jays, 24-20, in region play

Posted 9/13/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City rolled up 294 yards of offense, including 151 yards in the air, as the Wolves edged the Stanley Blue Jays, 24-20, to pick up their second win of the season.

We played well in the first half. The defensive coaches did a good job getting the players ready this week and the players did a good job of executing,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach. “Stanley was held to just under 50 yards of total offense in the first half - 41 yards of it came on a touchdown run with 3:14 to go before the half. We had one missed assignment that really hurt us on one play.”

Watford City opened the scoring with Hunter Schwartzenberger scoring on a nine-yard run with 7:31 remaining in the first quarter to give the Wolves a 6-0 lead.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer