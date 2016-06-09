Sports

Wolves down Minot JV for first win of the season

Posted 9/06/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



After suffering a 37-0 opening season loss to Sidney, the Watford City Wolves varsity football team bounced back to defeat the Minot High JV squad, 20-6, on Thursday night.

Under extremely windy conditions that forced both teams to stick to a running game, the two teams played a scoreless first quarter before finally reaching the end zone in the second quarter.

“We worked on assignments last week in practice and our kids did a much better job of executing on Thursday night,” stated Justin Johnsrud, Wolves’ head coach. “The Minot High JV had good size and speed and were actually older than we were as they started eight seniors compared to our four.”

