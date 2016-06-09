Sports

Ogle leads cross country teams at Bowman Meet

Posted 9/06/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Kayla Ogle continued to be the runner by which others are setting their sights on as she helped lead the Watford City girls cross country team to a third place finish at the Bowman Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Ogle took first place on the 5K course in a time of 20:23.44, while her sister, Hayley, finished in third with a time of 21:28.43.

In the boys varsity division, Braedon Gumke finished in third place with a time of 18:50.11 to lead the Wolves to a fifth place team finish.

