Sports

Cross Country teams place at Williston meet

Posted 8/30/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



In only their second meet of the season, Watford City’s cross country teams are already starting to gel. And Greg Brown, Wolves’ head coach, couldn’t be happier with what he is seeing.

“I felt the teams ran very well in Williston,” stated Brown. “The course in Williston had a few more hills in it than Jamestown did last week, so our athletes ran well. I was excited to see our teams starting to come together and many of them running very close to each other and pushing each other along the course.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer