Cross Country teams open season at Jamestown

Posted 8/23/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City’s boys and girls cross country teams opened their season this past Saturday at the Jamestown “Orr”iginals Meet.

“It was an exciting day for us as we have many new athletes out this year, that are getting their first taste of what a cross country meet is,” stated Greg Brown, girls head coach. “Our experienced athletes performed exceptionally well on the course that the state meet will be held on.”

Kayla Ogle led the Watford City varsity girls team with a ninth place finish in a time of 20:05, while Braedon Gumke led the boys team with a 50th place finish with a time of 18:10.

