Wolves to open football season at Sidney Friday

Posted 8/23/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



It can be easy to look good tackling or blocking practice dummies. But when a young football player goes up against another real, and more experienced, player, reality quickly can set it.

And that look at reality is Justin Johnsrud, Watford City Wolves football head coach, brought to his young team last Friday during a scrimmage against the Williston Coyotes.

“The scrimmage was an eye-opening experience for our young team,” stated Johnsrud. “Williston has a group of 18 seniors, many of whom have started since sophomores. We struggled offensively handling their size up front, but defensively we held our own.”

While the Wolves showed some of the mistakes, like missed assignments and missed tackles, which are common in a preseason scrimmage, Johnsrud’s team survived the scrimmage.

