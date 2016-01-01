Sports

Schwagler wins bareback riding, other events result in ties

Posted 7/19/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Tate Schwagler of Mandan was perhaps the biggest of winners at the McKenzie County Fair’s NDRA Rodeo held Saturday, July 9.

Schwagler scored a 67 in bareback riding, winning over $1,300 in the event. Other first-place winners included Jon Peek of Berthold with an 8.5 in calf roping and Hali Gjermundson of Marshall who won ladies barrel racing with a 15.574.

Kaycee Nelson of Buffalo won ladies breakaway with a 2.3 while Quint Stroh of Dickinson and Beach’s Logan Nielson tied for saddle bronc with a score of 73. Tim Nelson of Midland, S.D., and Minot’s Jim Graven tied too for senior men’s breakaway, each with a 3.2. Minot’s Garrett Peterson won steer wrestling with a 3.5. Cole Peterson and Chase Peterson, both of Des Lacs, tied for first in team roping with a 5.0.

Bull riding garnered no rides.

The following are the place finishers at the 2016 McKenzie County Fair Rodeo.

Bareback Riding: 1. Tate Schwagler, Mandan, 67, $1,345.60.

Bull Riding: No rides.

Calf Roping: 1. Jon Peek, Berthold, 8.5, $612.71; 2. Blake Eggl, Minot, 9.0, $454.25; 3. Clint Neshem, Des Lacs, 9.0, $454.25; 4. Don Morgan, Bismarck, 10.0, $295.79; 5. Tyler Thorson, Towner, 10.1, $190.15; 6. Lane Rossow, South Heart, 10.3, $105.65; 7. Kane Gjermundson, Marshall, 10.8; 8. Riley Reiss, Manning, 10.9; 9. Brendon Butterfield, Richardton, 10.9.

Ladies Barrel Racing: 1. Hali, Gjermundson, Marshall, 16.574, $870.32; 2. Jackie Schau, Almont, 16.750, $751.64; 3. Bailee Murnion, Bowman, 16.761, $672.52; 4. Kara Langerud, Watford City, 17.121, $514.28; 5. Victoria Netzer, Sidney, 17.180, $356.04; 6. Whitney Olson, Killdeer, 17.222, $237.36; 7. Amanda Rosencranz, Jamestown, 17.276, $197.80; 8. Lindsey O’Keeffe, Watford City, 17.291, $158.24; 9. Josey Clark, Carrington, 17.307, $118.68; 10. Amy Newman, Stanley, 17.319, $79.12.

Ladies Breakaway: 1. Kaycee Nelson, Buffalo, 2.3, $801.80; 2. Hanna Brown, Faith, 2.6, $673.51; 3. Mamie Kieson, Alexander, 2.8, $577.30; 4. Codi Sebastian, Dickinson, 2.9, $449.01; 5. Laine Hanson, Jamestown, 3.0, $256.58; 6. Halley Kleemann, Killdeer, 3.0, $256.58; 7. Shelby Schields, Dodge, 3.3, $96.22; 8. Samantha Jorgenson, Watford City, 3.3, $96.22.

Saddle Bronc: 1. Qwint Stroh, Dickinson, 73, $493.73; 2. Logan Nielson, Beach, 73, $493.73; 3. Jace Cooley, Miles City, 63, $300.54.

Senior Men’s Breakaway: 1. Tim Nelson, Midland, 3.2, $544.63; 2. Jim Graven, Minot, 3.2, $544.63; 3. Harold Gerdes, Hecla, 4.0, $390.49; 4. Donnie Schwalbe, Beulah, 4.3, $287.73; 5. Jon Schields, Dodge, 4.5, $184.97; 6. Bill Jorgenson, Watford City, 4.6, $102.75; 7. Arlyn Lawrence, Mobridge, 4.9; 8. Kelly Eggl, Minot, 5.2; 9. Shane Peabody, Ekalaka, 14.7.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Garrett Peterson, Minot, 3.5, $646.12; 2. Austin Maier, Elgin, 4.0, $423.32; 3. Tyler Schau, Almont, 4.0, $423.32; 4. Evan Entze, Golden Valley, 4.0, $423.32; 5. Justice Johnson, Bismarck, 4.1, $200.52; 6. Tad Else, Westby, 4.2, $111.40; 7. JD Dolezal, Killdeer, 4.3; 8. Joe Nelson, Alexander, 5.5.

Team Roping: 1. Cole Peterson, Des Lacs and Chase Peterson, Des Lacs, 5.0, $919.30 ea.; 2. Elliot Gourneau, Kennebec and JD Gerard, Kennebec, 5.9, $772.21 ea.; 3. Scott White and Jake Nelson, Creighton, 6.0, $661.89 ea.; 4. JD Johnson, Bismarck and Dillon Alverez, Bismarck, 6.3, $514.80 ea.; 5. Jason Thorstenson, Rapid City and Paul Greinsmen, Peidmont, 6.8, $367.72 ea.; 6. Rob Black, Minot and Robert Murphy, Des Lacs, 7.0, $220.63 ea.; 7. Tim Franzen, Sidney and Layne Carson, Grassy Butte, 8.0, $147.08 ea.; 8. Jason Schaffer, Broadus and Haven Meged, Miles City, 11.1, $73.54 ea.