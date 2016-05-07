Sports

Wins evading the Walleye

Posted 7/05/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



It was a tough week on the road for Watford City’s American Legion baseball team as the Walleye were swept by Beulah and Williston.

The Walleye dropped a pair of games by scores of 16-0 and 20-3 to Beulah on June 25, and then fell to Williston, 6-5 and 5-1, on June 27 .

This week, the Walleye will be competing in the Glendive Tournament on July 7-10, before hosting Sidney on July 11. Watford City will close out this week’s schedule when they travel to Washburn on Tuesday, July 12.



Beulah 16, Walleye 0

Beulah 20, Walleye 3

Watford City could only muster three runs on seven hits in two games as the Walleye dropped a pair of games to Beulah on Saturday, June 25.

The Walleye were shut out in the first game, 16-0, as only three Watford City batters got on base.

The second game of the day wasn’t much better for Watford City although the Walleye were able to score three runs on four hits in the 20-3 loss.

Logan Mehlhoff took the loss for Watford City in the first game, while Hunter Neether was the losing pitcher in the second game.

Game 1 R H E

Watford City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0

Beulah 4 2 10 0 0 x 16 15 0

Game 2 R H E

Watford City 1 0 2 0 0 3 4 7

Beulah 2 16 2 0 x 20 16 1



Williston 6, Walleye 5

Williston 5, Walleye 1

Watford City’s offensive woes continued on Monday, June 27, as Williston swept the Walleye in two games.

While the Walleye’s batting improved in the first game, it was still not enough to post a win as Williston edged Watford City, 6-5.

Logan Mehlhoff led Watford City at the plate as he went two of four with a single and a triple while driving in two RBIs in the loss.

After trailing Williston, 4-1, after two innings of play, Watford City plated three runs in the top of the third inning to tie the game. The Walleye would hold a brief, 5-4 lead, after the fifth inning, but a two-run rally by Williston in the bottom of the sixth gave the Keybirds the win.

Brett Skarda took the loss on the mound for the Walleye as he gave up six runs on seven hits, while walking four and striking out four Williston batters.

In the second game of the day, Watford City’s bats went silent as the Walleye were able to only score one run on two hits by Logan Mehlhoff and Brandon Roff to take the 5-1 loss.

Roff took the loss for Watford City as he gave up five runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking four.

Game 1 R H E

Watford City 0 1 3 0 1 0 0 5 6 1

Williston 0 4 0 0 0 2 x 6 7 2

Game 2 R H E

Watford City 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 2

Williston 1 1 2 1 x 5 5 0