Walleye edge Minot, drop pair to Velva

Posted 6/28/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Watford City’s American Legion baseball team struggled to score runs when they needed them this past week as the Walleye split with Williston on June 20, before coming back to edge Minot, 8-7, on Tuesday, June 21. The Walleye closed out last week’s action dropping a pair of games to Velva on Friday, June 24.

This week, the Walleye will be on the road as they take on Bismarck on June 30 and Sidney on July 1.



Williston 10, Walleye 1

Walleye 14, Williston 4

Watford City’s American Legion baseball split with Williston on Monday, June 20, as the Walleye lost the first game, 10-1, before coming back to take the second game, 14-4.

Watford City’s bats were definitely cold in the first game of the double-header as the Walleye scored just one run on hits by Brandon Roff and Brett Skarda to take a 10-1 loss.

Tyler Krabbenhoff took the loss on the mound for Watford City as he gave up six runs on four hits in three innings of pitching.

After a dismal first game, Watford City’s bats came alive in the second game as the Walleye scored 14 runs on 14 hits to down Williston 14-4.

Watford City jumped out to an early 3-1 lead after one inning of play and would then pound in three runs in the second inning. Williston battled back to trail the Walleye, 7-4, after four innings of play.

Watford City would slam the door on any Williston come-back as six Walleye runners crossed the plate in the sixth inning.

Logan Mehlhoff and Brandon Roff had the hot bats for Watford City at the plate. Mehlhoff had two singles and a double to drive in three runs for the Walleye, while Roff drove in three runs on two singles and a double in four trips to the plate.

Mehlhoff, in addition to having a solid game for the Walleye at the plate, also picked up the win for Watford City on the mound. In six innings of work, Mehlhoff, gave up four runs on seven hits while walking two Williston batters.

Game 1 R H E

Williston 0 2 2 4 2 0 10 9 1

Watford City 1 0 0 0 0 x 1 2 4

Game 2 R H E

Williston 1 0 0 3 0 0 4 7 2

Watford City 3 3 0 1 6 1 14 14 2



Walleye 8, Minot 7

Watford City scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge Minot, 8-7, in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday, June 21.

The Walleye’s eighth inning rally started with Hunter Neether and Tyler Krabbenhoft being hit by pitches and Logan Mehlhoff drawing a walk to load the bases. Neether would score on a Brandon Roff walk with Corey Wright ripping a two-out triple to score the Walleye’s final three runs.

Brandon Roff picked up the win for the Walleye as he came in for relief of Hunter Neether, who pitched the first seven innings of the game. Neether gave up four runs on five hits, while walking seven and striking out three Minot batters, while Roff gave up three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out three in the eighth inning.

R H E

Minot 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 3 7 8 2

Watford City 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 8 10 2



Velva 8, Walleye 4

Velva 6, Walleye 3

Velva swept Watford City in a pair of games defeating the Walleye, 8-4, and 6-3, on Friday, June 24.

In spite of out-hitting Velva, 11-6, the Walleye couldn’t get their base runners across the plate.

Velva led the Walleye, 2-1, after the first inning and then built a five- run lead before Watford City would score their final three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Brandon Roff led the Walleye in hitting going three for four at the plate with three RBIs.

Brett Skarda, who came in for relief of Roff in the bottom of the second inning, took the loss for Watford City.

Watford City continued to struggle to get runners across home plate in the second game as the Walleye fell to Velva, 6-3, in five innings.

Landon White Owl was two for two for Watford City at the plate, while Liam Shannon took the loss on the mound for the Walleye as he gave up five hits, while walking five and striking out two in the loss.

Game 1 R H E

Velva 2 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 8 6 0

Watford City 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 x 4 11 3

R H E

Velva 2 4 0 0 0 6 5 0

Watford City 1 0 2 0 x 3 5 3