Waste workers recover man’s $1,000

Posted 4/25/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

John Henderson is a lucky guy.

Few people who lose valuables in the trash ever see the items again, so recovering $1,000 from a dump truck is a rarity.

“It was extremely fast, extremely efficient,” Henderson said. “If this happened anywhere else in the world, I guarantee I wouldn’t have found it.”

The morning of April 6, Henderson, who lives in Watford City with his wife Marisa and their 18-month-old son Xavier, had left $1,000 in cash for rent on the dining room table, he said. Somehow, Xavier snatched the cash and threw it out with the trash.

