Countywide burn ban now in effect

Posted 4/25/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

A burn ban is in effect for McKenzie County, approved at county commissioners’ April 18 meeting.

Burning is prohibited on days with fire index ratings of high, very high or extreme or with a red flag warning.

“Even ranchers should not burn because of the possibility of it getting out of control, which has happened many times,” said Karolin Jappe, McKenzie County’s emergency manager, adding that people who cause an uncontrolled fire during a burn ban are “financially responsible” for related damages.

