Latest News

Sheriff’s removal case delayed

Posted 4/25/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

A hearing has been set for suspended McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger’s motions in his removal proceeding, now delayed until June.

Following former special prosecutor William John O’Driscoll’s withdrawal and Michael Mahoney’s appointment as replacement prosecutor, special commissioner Karen Klein said she granted Mahoney’s motion to continue the full removal hearing, delaying the proceeding set to begin April 24.

A hearing for Schwartzenberger’s two motions to dismiss and motion in limine is set for Wednesday, May 3, in Bismarck, defense attorney Michael Geiermann said.

The removal proceeding’s full hearing will commence Monday, June 12 in Watford City, Klein said. Due to her prior commitments, the hearing will recess at the end of the day on Wednesday, June 14, to reconvene, if necessary, at a later date not yet determined.

