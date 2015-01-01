Latest News

Nine candidates apply for auditor/treasurer opening

Posted 4/25/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Before McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer Linda Svihovec retires in June, county commissioners have a bevy of applicants from which to choose her successor.

The application period for auditor/treasurer closed April 19, drawing a pool of nine applicants with experiences in other county auditors’ offices, higher education finances and handling revenues exceeding hundreds of millions of dollars. The McKenzie County Farmer obtained their applications in an open records request.

McKenzie County Commissioners Kathy Skarda and Gene Veeder will review applications for recommendations at commissioners’ May 9 meeting.

Svihovec’s appointed successor will fill her unexpired term through March 2019.

Commissioners expressed concerns at their March 21 meeting of Svihovec’s successor having the experience to handle a budget such as McKenzie County’s for 2017 of $124 million. However, they split on their preferences for keeping the auditor/treasurer position as elected or moving to appointed.

Svihovec has been auditor/treasurer here since the offices combined in May 2015. She retires June 24.

