Latest News

Arts Foundation to host Badlands Arts Showcase

Posted 4/18/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

For the second year in a row, Watford City’s Long X Arts Foundation is excited to present the Badlands Arts Showcase and Fundraising Event on Thursday, April 27, at Watford City High School.

“Part of the mission of the Long X Council on the Arts is to celebrate Western North Dakota artists and provide the community access to the arts,” said foundation board member Jan Dodge. “The goal of this event is to fulfill that mission and to raise funds so we can continue to do so for years to come.”

Prior to the performance showcase, starting at 5:30 p.m., attendees will have the chance to walk through an art show and silent auction which will feature photography, painting, pottery, jewelry and more from local and regional artists. Each artist has donated a piece to the silent auction to benefit the Long X Arts Foundation and many artists will have their work for sale as well.

During the art show, the Watford City High School Jazz Band will perform and hors d’oeuvres and sweets will be available for purchase.

At 7 p.m. the doors will open to the performance showcase, featuring world famous Native American Hoop Dancer and Flutist Kevin Locke.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer