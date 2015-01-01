Latest News

Bakken hiring boom is back

Posted 4/18/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Job openings in northwestern North Dakota leapt 16 percent from February to March, hitting 1,434, Job Service North Dakota reported, a high not seen since July 2015.

Production job openings are up 130 percent, the agency also reported. In McKenzie and Williams counties, 413 oilfield positions were open late last week, said Cindy Sanford, of JSND in Williston.

Truck driving positions are a large need at the present, she said, and maintaining a spotless driving record is vital for those jobs.

“That’s the biggest issue, is finding people with good driving records,” she said, adding even minor speeding can be troublesome for hiring.

Other positions like diesel mechanics, roustabouts, pumpers, lease operators, equipment operators, compressors, casing, even sales are opening up, Sanford added, as well as pipeline jobs with Dakota Access Pipeline flowing oil and the seven or so lines connecting to it.

Wages are on the rise too, she also said, up to $26-28/hour for CDL truck drivers, up from $18/hour in October.

“It’s the true economics of supply and demand,” Sanford said.

Construction jobs are also opening up, she added, getting underway this week.

