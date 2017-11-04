Latest News

Rough Rider Center to host annual Easter egg hunt

Posted 4/11/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Over 2,000 eggs will be on hand for this year’s Easter egg hunt, now taking to the Rough Rider Center.

Jan Dodge, of the Watford City Lions Club planning committee for the event said about 500 kids are expected for the egg hunt.

Partnering with the Rough Rider Center this year, the event has a new space, after previous years at the Tourist Park and lawns of the Good Shepherd Home.

The move offers opportunities for more activities, Dodge said, like photos with the Easter bunny, bouncy houses, face painting and bunny bingo.

The Rough Rider Center will also offer a noon lunch, she added, and families can participate in other activities there too, like the pool.

Last year, the Easter egg hunt attracted 350 to 400 kids, Dodge said. The event also offers gift bags for children ages 0 to 9, she added, and of course, there are more than 2,000 Easter eggs hidden to find.

“Being out there and with more activities, I’m expecting there’ll be more kids,” Dodge said. “I hope there will be.”

