Watford student lands writing honor

Posted 4/11/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Tanessa Skadberg has been writing for years.

The 17-year-old Watford City High School student has written stories since sixth grade, but got into her own fiction in high school.

And now it’s landed her a big honor.

Chosen as a gold key recipient in this year’s Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, chapter one of Skadberg’s science fiction story “The Fae Factor” is included in the awards’ publication.

Skadberg is one of 83 North Dakota youth to receive honors, among 400 from the state that submitted art and writing entries to be considered among 330,000 nationwide.

Last year she received a silver key award for a charcoal eagle she entered. While none of her art submissions qualified this year, she said the writing honor propels her forward.

“People are actually enjoying my writing, it makes me feel happy and helps influence me,” she said. “It makes me feel more excited that maybe my books will someday become published.”

Creativity is a constant theme in the teenager’s life, her mother Jacqui said, as she’s an avid singer, has played and written piano music, draws and, of course, writes.

