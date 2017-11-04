Latest News

Wesco, G&G return to county landfill

Posted 4/11/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

After dumping at Williston since late November, two leading waste haulers in McKenzie County are back at the landfill here, having left out of grievances with landfill management.

Wesco Disposal returned to dumping at the McKenzie County landfill in early March while G&G Garbage followed a couple weeks afterward, said Rick Schreiber, McKenzie County’s solid waste director.

In “a collaborative effort,” landfill operators and representatives of the companies discussed the situation, Schreiber told McKenzie County commissioners at their April 4 meeting. Earlier this year, Wesco and G&G directors said perceived harassment of drivers, increased scrutiny of loads and arbitrary fines led the companies to leave for Williston.

“Everything’s been great, we’re having no issues whatsoever,” Schreiber said, adding that the companies requested a box to lay down for metal at their dump cell, a simple fix.

