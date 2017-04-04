Latest News

Arnegard forges ahead for new fire hall

By Jack Dura

Just east of Arnegard’s school is an empty lot, but by the year’s end, a new fire hall will stand on the spot.

Plans continue to move forward for the new station to more than double the size of the Arnegard Rural Fire District’s current space at city hall. Chief Rick Schreiber said costs are estimated up to $900,000.

Donations have helped out big time, including $250,000 from Kinder Morgan, he said, welcome relief for an agency with a $65,000 budget. Grant funding has also been pursued, along with other resources.

