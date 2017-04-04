Latest News

Missing Watford woman located

Posted 4/04/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A Watford City woman missing for three weeks has been located.

Autumn Rose Johnson, 18, voluntarily contacted law enforcement Thursday night, March 30, Det. Daniel Blood said, after being reported missing since March 9.

Blood declined to give her location as “she did not wish for us to disclose to anyone where she was at.”

He added she is reportedly “fine and healthy.”

During his investigation, Blood said tips from the public indicated Johnson was in the Oklahoma City area.

