Pioneer roots reach out to second graders

Posted 3/28/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Being the Island Empire, everyone has to usually cross a river before entering McKenzie County.

And that’s just what 120 local second-graders did early last week as they explored the county’s past of settlement while at the Pioneer Museum of McKenzie County.

In a rope-driven ferry, the kids crossed a blue paper Missouri River two by two before heading upstairs to make bread, wash clothes, churn butter and learn of the local past.

“Our museum itself isn’t necessarily an archiving museum but almost a teaching museum in regards to our history, in regards to our geology with our oil exhibit,” said Jan Dodge, museum director, donning an apron as she led children in ironing.

