Latest News

Skaters wow in new facility

Posted 3/28/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



An event that ushers in spring every year in McKenzie County, is the Watford City Figure Skating Club’s Ice Show.

On March 25 and 26, the locker rooms at the Rough Rider Center were filled with lots of little skaters squealing with anticipation. Many mothers were trying to carefully pull costumes on their daughters without messing up their perfectly done hair. The rooms were filled with spray, spilled makeup, skaters running around looking for partners, coaches taking head counts, and parents wishing their skaters good luck.

This year, the theme of the Ice Show was, “Fairytales As Old As Time,” and featured skaters dancing to songs from Moana, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and many more Disney favorites.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer