Law Enforcement Center to hold ribbon cutting

Posted 3/28/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

After almost two years’ construction, the McKenzie County Law Enforcement Center is ready.

A ribbon cutting with remarks from Gov. Doug Burgum. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is set for noon Friday, March 31, at the new facility along 12th Street Southeast in Watford City.

Tours will follow with a light lunch at 12:30 p.m.

“The McKenzie County Combined Law Enforcement Center has been a lengthy project with many meetings during the planning and building phase, but fills public safety infrastructure that will serve area law enforcement needs for years to come,” said McKenzie County Commission Chairman Douglas Nordby.

