Latest News

Commission votes for appointment to fill Svihovec’s term

Posted 3/28/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



McKenzie County commissioners voted 3-2 at their March 21 meeting to appoint an individual to fill departing Auditor/Treasurer Linda Svihovec’s unexpired term.

Commissioners have researched options for the position the last two months, discussing avenues like home rule charter, separating or maintaining the office and debating an elected vs. appointed officer, working with options under North Dakota Century Code 11-10.2.

Commissioners Kathy Skarda and Tom McCabe said residents have told them they prefer to vote for their elected officials.

“The people that I have visited with really want to have ... the option to say yay or nay in 2018,” Skarda said.

Commissioner Gene Veeder said he’d like to see the position remain as elected but appoint a knowledgeable and trained interim officer.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer