Latest News

Missing Watford woman may be in Oklahoma City

Posted 3/28/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A woman reportedly missing for over two weeks since traveling from Watford City may be in the Oklahoma City area.

Autumn Rose Johnson, 18, was reportedly last seen March 9 by family and friends, the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office reported. She was reportedly traveling from Watford City to Bagley, Minn., with a possible stop in Dickinson to pick up a vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing her March 12 in Dickinson, Det. Daniel Blood said, and her last contact was March 14 by text message.

