From Watford City to Broadway

Posted 3/21/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



When Erin Stenehjem Fish was in the ensemble of Bye Bye Birdie in Watford City, she never dreamed that someday she would be singing solos and performing for thousands of people on the Broadway stage.

“It was sometime in the mid-80s,” remembers Fish. “I think I was a freshman in high school. It was my first time in a production and it really sparked the excitement of being on stage in me.”

Raised in Watford City, Erin is the daughter of Glenn and Vicky Stenehjem and is a 1988 graduate of Watford City High School. She was involved in any type of performance she could find. You could find her in the follies, band, speech competitions, plays, musicals, you name it. If it was on a stage, she was there.

