Judge denies sheriff’s motion to dismiss

Posted 3/21/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Judge Sonna Anderson won’t dismiss the complaint in suspended McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger’s criminal case.

At a March 14 hearing in Bismarck, defense attorney Tom Dickson and Assistant Attorney General Paul Emerson made arguments in the case, two months after Dickson filed dozens of exhibits with his motion to dismiss, citing selective prosecution and failure to comply with discovery requests.

Emerson said to dismiss the case two months from trial is “ridiculous” as Dickson called the prosecution “wrong and shameful.”

Schwartzenberger’s trial is set for May 16-17.

