Latest News

Cleanup continues

Posted 3/21/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Progress continues on cleanup of the Great American Lodge site between Arnegard and Watford City.

A handful of the 112 units, including 16 double-wides and 96 single-wides, have already been moved out, said Jim Rice, of Creative Modular Concepts.

Rice helped build the units and said they can be moved almost anywhere. Thirty units will exit the site throughout the next month, he added.

Destinations include the Grand Canyon and Saskatchewan. Thirty-nine units will go to the latter location, Rice said.

Single bedrooms at the Great American Lodge totaled 1,244, McKenzie County planner Shari Buck said earlier this year.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer