State OKs contested saltwater disposal well

Posted 3/21/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

A saltwater disposal facility has been greenlighted by the North Dakota Industrial Commission despite opposition from 40 residents affected by its siting in northern McKenzie County.

Oasis Petroleum now has permission to drill and dispose of fluids at the site adjacent to residential properties along 124F Avenue Northwest in Twin Valley Township, where residents who signed a petition against the project said the SWD will be a nuisance, bring safety concerns and lower property values, among other issues.

Bob Jesse, who testified on behalf of his fellow petitioners at a January hearing in Bismarck, said the approval, given Feb. 20, is unfortunate.

“Obviously it wasn’t what we wanted as a group,” he said.

