Heitkamp hears concerns of young families

Posted 3/21/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Children of Wolf Pup Daycare chattered across the hall as parents huddled in a roundtable with Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in rapt attention.

Heitkamp (D-N.D.) visited the facility Friday morning, March 17, to listen to local families’ concerns regarding childcare, family leave and the costs of raising children. In February, she co-sponsored a bill, the Family and Medical Insurance Leave Act, to tackle families’ access to paid leave.

She complimented parents and director Tessa Moberg on the daycare facility while hearing the concerns of those raising future generations.

“Somehow we need to really appreciate that these are the citizens of the future and that we can’t put all this stress on young families, that we have to share from the stress from young families, share some of the cost from young families,” Heitkamp said, adding her own daughter is concerned of affording a child.

