Timber Auto Body settles in

Posted 3/14/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Steady traffic on the State Highway 23 bypass rushes by the turn for 12th Street Southeast, where Timber Auto Body sits along the road.

Partners Jason Marmon and Nick Polivka opened the business in December, offering a variety of services like glass, paint, bed liners, refinishing and repair to the area’s trucks and vehicles.

“We do a little bit of everything,” Polivka said.

He and Marmon opened their auto body business after partnering in Copperhead Oilfield Services, keeping with the snake name theme. Marmon has 17 years’ experience in auto body, and the partners have roots and ties to Watford City.

